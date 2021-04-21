Kyiv reports 965 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has recorded 965 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The city has recorded 965 new patients over the past day. Forty people have died - 17 women and 23 men. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,297 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, a total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 187,196.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 574 women aged 18-99 years; 21 girls aged between four months an 17 years; 361 men aged 18-86 years; 9 boys aged between two months and 16 years old. Thirty-three health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 641 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 116,498 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.