Kyiv reports 1,673 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,673 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Darnytskyi (267), Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi (240 each) and Desnianskyi (235)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 22, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 188,869.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 936 women aged 18-91 years; 38 girls aged between two months and 17 years; 661 men aged 18-92 years; 38 boys between one month and 17 years old.

Forty-four people have died in the past day. In total, 4,341 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 1,305 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 117,803 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 16,235 new coronavirus cases on April 21.