Kyiv reports 256 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 256 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of April 26, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 191,751, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 136 women aged 18-92 years; 7 girls aged 2-17 years; 106 men aged 20-86 years; 7 boys aged 8-17 years old.

Twenty-one people have died in the past day. In total, 4,466 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 242 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 120,044 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 5,062 new coronavirus cases on April 25.