Kyiv reports 1,269 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has recorded 1,269 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The city has recorded 1,269 new patients over the past day. Forty-five people have died - 27 women and 18 men," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, 4,386 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv have reached 190,138.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 700 women aged 18-90 years; 32 girls aged between 11 months and 17 years; 512 men aged 18-95 years; 25 boys aged between six months and 17 years old. Twenty-one health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 1,298 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 119,101 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 14,277 new coronavirus on April 22.