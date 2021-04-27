Russian invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times

Over the past day, April 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns not far from Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); underbarrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian defender received a shrapnel wound and was promptly taken to a medical facility. His health condition is satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 27, three ceasefire violations were recorded. No combat losses were reported.