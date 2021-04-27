Secretary of State Blinken may visit Ukraine in May – CNN

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken may pay an official visit to Ukraine in May ahead of a meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could happen as soon as early summer.

Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

"The Biden administration is preparing to send Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine next month," the report notes.

As noted, the fact that the Biden administration would deploy its most senior diplomat to Ukraine in the weeks before a potential summit [Leaders Summit on Climate] sends a clear signal that Washington stands with the Eastern European nation [Ukraine] and values it as an ally.

Ukrainian officials hope that Biden will find time to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi ahead of any talks with Putin.

Read more: U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine with lethal weapons – Department of State

As reported, on April 2, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States had their first phone conversation since Biden took office on January 20. During the call, Biden expressed support for Ukraine's progress in gaining NATO membership.