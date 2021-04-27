Kyiv reports 869 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 869 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of April 27, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 192,620.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 482 women aged 19-95 years; 16 girls aged between 22 days and 15 years; 356 men aged 18-91 years; 15 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Thirty-one people have died in the past day. In total, 4,497 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Kyiv reports 256 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 829 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 120,873 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 7,915 new coronavirus cases on April 26.