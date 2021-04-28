Ukraine reports 9,590 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 9,590 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,047,838, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,590 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 28, 2021. Some 451 children and 217 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Stepanov, 441 deaths, 3,623 hospitalizations and 20,061 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,047,838 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,616,891 have recovered, and 43,391 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,070), Kharkiv region (818), Donetsk region (811), Dnipropetrovsk region (584), and Lviv region (530).

Some 19,590 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 27, Stepanov said.

As many as 558,716 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 558,714 of them receiving one dose and nine people getting two doses.

A total of 7,915 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 26.