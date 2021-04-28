Eleven ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine: one soldier killed, four wounded

Over the past day, April 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 11 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired 120mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements at Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); an antitank missile system – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from easel antitank grenade launchers in the suburbs of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); automatic easel and easel antitank grenade launchers – outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); small arms – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was promptly taken to a medical facility. His health condition is satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

In addition, the JFO Headquarters reminded that on April 27, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, a Joint Forces serviceman sustained fatal injuries after a military vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. Three more servicemen received combat injuries. The wounded soldiers were taken to a medical facility and were given medical care. Their condition is satisfactory.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 28, no ceasefire violations were recorded.