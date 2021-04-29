Ukraine reports 11,627 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 11,627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,059,465, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 11,627 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 29, 2021. Some 518 children and 259 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Stepanov, 387 deaths, 3,096 hospitalizations and 18,442 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 28. As many as 93,463 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,059,465 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,635,333 have recovered, and 43,778 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,203), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,021), Kyiv (940), Donetsk region (809), and Lviv region (667).

Some 70,469 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 28, Stepanov said.

As many as 629,184 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 629,182 of them receiving one dose and ten people getting two doses.

A total of 9,590 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 27.