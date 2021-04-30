Thirteen ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, April 29, 13 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, Russian-occupation forces fired 120mm mortars near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk) and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, different grenade launchers and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, different grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). The enemy also opened fire from infantry fighting vehicle and hand-held grenade launchers outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

A Ukrainian member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops returned fire in response to the enemy’s attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on April 30, one ceasefire violation by Russian-occupation forces was recorded.