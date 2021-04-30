Ukraine reports 10,072 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 10,072 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,069,537, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 10,072 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 30, 2021. Some 391 children and 188 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to Stepanov, 307 deaths, 3,117 hospitalizations and 20,192 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 29. As many as 90,101 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,069,537 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,655,525 have recovered, and 44,085 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,059), Dnipropetrovsk region (930), Kyiv (868), Zaporizhia region (620), and Lviv region (568).

Some 73,376 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 29, Stepanov said.

As many as 702,440 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 702,438 of them receiving one dose and 130 people getting two doses (two persons received one dose abroad).

A total of 11,627 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 28.