Ukraine reports 2,576 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,576 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,090,986, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,576 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 5, 2021. Some 103 children and 30 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Stepanov, 161 deaths, 1,671 hospitalizations and 7,728 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 4. As many as 29,154 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,090,986 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,697,358 have recovered, and 45,077 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (405), Donetsk region (287), Odesa region (216), Dnipropetrovsk region (213), and Cherkasy region (177).

Some 3,425 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 4, Stepanov said.

As many as 759,434 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 759,432 of them receiving one dose and 303 people getting two doses (two persons received one dose abroad).

A total of 2,472 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 3.