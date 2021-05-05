1 334 37
Zelenskyi, Blinken to hold joint press conference on May 6
News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics World
On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold a meeting and a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the President’s Office informs.
A meeting of the President of Ukraine and the U.S. Secretary of State with the media is scheduled for 12:30.
As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a visit to Ukraine on May 5-6.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...