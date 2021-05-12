Ukraine reports 4,538 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,538 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,129,073, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 4,538 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 12, 2021. Some 180 children and 142 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Stepanov, 356 deaths, 1,349 hospitalizations and 19,766 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,129,073 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,797,136 have recovered, and 46,987 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (627), Rivne region (471), Poltava region (380), Donetsk region (356), and Kharkiv region (345).

Some 18,264 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 11.

As many as 882,621 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 882,619 of them receiving one dose and 1,928 people getting two doses.

A total of 2,208 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 10.