ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16884 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
7 273 98
ratings (115) Batkivschyna (133) Servant of People party (91) Ievropeyska Solidarnist (26) Oppositional platform (13)

Four parties could enter Ukrainian parliament

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

If the parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, four parties would overcome the 5% electoral threshold and enter the Verkhovna Rada, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on April 23-27, 2021.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, 22.8% of those who have decided on their choice and intend to vote would support the Servant of the People party, 14.4% would vote for the European Solidarity party, 13.7% would vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and 12.2% would cast their ballots for the Batkivshchyna party.

The rating of other parties is significantly lower. Some 3.7% of respondents are ready to vote for the Radical Party, 3.6% for the Party of Shariy, 3.5% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, 3.4% for Svoboda, 3.2% for the Strength and Honor party, and 3% for the For the Future party. The rating of other parties is below 3%.

Read more: Zelensky still leads presidential rating, followed by Poroshenko, Boiko - poll

The survey was conducted among residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 