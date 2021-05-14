Ukraine informs U.S. about companies involved in Nord Stream 2 – Markarova

Ukraine regularly shares with the United States the information on companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The embassy is actively involved in this process. We are constantly working with our colleagues here [in Washington], we are sharing information with them - lists of those companies that, unfortunately, are still involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2," the ambassador said.

According to her, the American side has a rather active position that "this is not just a bad deal - but an agreement that carries a risk to the security of Europe and Ukraine".

Markarova stressed that the position of official Kyiv on this issue is firm: "Nord Stream 2 should not be completed, and we are grateful to our partners for such constant and active attention to this process".

As reported, during his recent visit to the United Kingdom and participation in the G7 ministerial meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Nord Stream 2 project is in contradiction to EU energy security principles and harmful to European countries.