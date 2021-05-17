Occupiers launch 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in JFO area

Over the past day, 15 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained no losses.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, May 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the JFO area 15 times… Our defenders sustained no losses," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian mercenaries opened fire from 82mm mortars near Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); infantry rocket flamethrowers, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and small arms – in the area of Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); different grenade launchers and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns, grenade machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, small arms, hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk).

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations. Ukrainian defender fired back in response to enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on May 17, one ceasefire violation was reported.