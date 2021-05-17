Ukraine reports 2,136 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,136 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,156,000, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,136 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 17, 2021. Some 104 children and 47 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to Stepanov, 109 deaths, 1,260 hospitalizations and 6,869 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,156,000 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,864,593 have recovered, and 48,184 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Donetsk region (190), Rivne region (182), Sumy region (137), Dnipropetrovsk region (134), and Odesa region (134).

Some 2,230 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 16.

As many as 940,160 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 940,158 of them receiving one dose and 18,394 people getting two doses (two persons got one dose abroad).

A total of 3,620 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 15.