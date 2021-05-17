ENG
Zelenskyi's press conference set for May 20 – President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold a press conference about his second year in office on May 20, the press service of the President's Office has reported.

According to the report, the event is due to take place on May 20 and the details will be revealed later.

The previous press conference was held near the Mariinsky Palace on May 20, 2020.

Zelenskyi was inaugurated as the sixth President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019.

