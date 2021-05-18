Ukraine reports 4,095 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,095 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,160,095, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 4,095 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 18, 2021. Some 235 children and 162 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Stepanov, 285 deaths, 999 hospitalizations and 17,751 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,160,095 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,882,344 have recovered, and 48,469 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Donetsk region (428), Rivne region (425), Kyiv (425), Poltava region (275), and Zaporizhia region (265).

Some 17,232 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 17.

As many as 948,332 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 948,330 of them receiving one dose and 27,454 people getting two doses (two persons got one dose abroad).

A total of 2,136 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 16.