Kyiv reports 102 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 102 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"102 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the capital over the past day. Ten people have died. In total, 4,950 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases have reached 201,992," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 53 women aged 21-84 years; a 3-year old girl, 46 men aged 21-83 years; 2 boys aged 1 and 17 years old.

At the same time, 64 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 132,396 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 2,136 new COVID-19 cases on May 16.