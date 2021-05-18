Journalist Butusov Decides To Resign As Adviser To Defense Minister

Journalist Yurii Butusov decided to resign as an adviser on a voluntary basis to Defense Minister Andrii Taran.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I decided to resign as an adviser on a voluntary basis to Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Taran," Butusov wrote.

Among the reasons for his dismissal, he notes the indifference of the Minister of Defense regarding the problems that the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has publicly announced, such as food, the construction of arsenals, the State Defense Order, the crisis with ammunition, theft in the army on fuel, purchases, and repairs, which remains a mass phenomenon.

Butusov notes that the threat of full-scale Russian aggression revealed the gross failures and shortcomings in the work of the Ministry of Defense, but the problems of the army are not analyzed and are replaced by "show."

Besides, he said that the State Defense Order of 2020 failed, and now the State Defense Order of 2021 is also being disrupted, the final annual plan at the end of May was not transferred to the executors.

"The case of the failure of the special operation to capture Russian "Wagner" terrorists has not been investigated for eight months. The Verkhovna Rada is blocking the creation of an investigative commission. In 2020, there were seven failures of special operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of which a significant number of people were captured by the enemy, there are, unfortunately, losses, people who died because of someone, the key areas of work against the Russian Federation were revealed. However, the Ministry of Defense ignores a long series of these failures, although the reason is obvious - betrayal," Butusov wrote.