Ukraine reports 5,138 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 5,138 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,165,233, according to the Telegram channel Coronavirus_info.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,138 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 19, 2021. Some 260 children and 187 health workers have fallen ill," the report reads.

According to the report, 227 COVID-related deaths, 2,269 hospitalizations and 17,102 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,165,233 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,899,446 have recovered, and 48,696 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (567), Kyiv (477), Dnipropetrovsk region (457), Donetsk region (336), and Kyiv region (336).

A total of 4,095 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 17.