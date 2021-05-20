Parliament appoints Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Head of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

284 MPs voted for the relevant decision at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Vladyslav Kryklii from the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine at an extraordinary meeting on May 18.

On May 17, MPs from the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada announced that they would support the candidacy of Oleksandr Kubrakov for the post of a new Minister of Infrastructure.

In November 2019, Kubrakov became the head of Ukravtodor.

He worked in marketing between 2004-2011, in particular for such companies as Priocom, Kyivstar and Finance and Credit. In different years, he held the positions of mayor's advisor at the Kyiv City State Administration, head of the project office at the Justice Ministry of Ukraine, head of the telecommunications and IT sector at the Office for Effective Regulation.