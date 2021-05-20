ENG
Ukraine's ambassador to NATO to be appointed soon

The Mission of Ukraine to NATO will be headed by a woman for the first time. The appointment is expected soon.

The candidate is currently undergoing security certification, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a comment to journalists.

"The process is nearing completion. The head will be appointed soon. There is no need for an agreement. An appointment to an international organization requires a security certification, and right now a person undergoes it. This is a new candidate. We will have the first-ever woman ambassador of Ukraine to NATO," Kuleba said.

The Mission of Ukraine to NATO is a diplomatic mission to an international organization, established to ensure Ukraine's continued cooperation with the Alliance and participation in the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council. The position of its head has been vacant since August 2019.

