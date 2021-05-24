Ukraine reports 1,334 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,334 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,183,855, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported.

"Some 1,334 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 24, including 86 children and 21 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 68 COVID-related deaths, 1,019 hospitalizations and 6,999 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,183,855 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,957,560 have recovered and 49,436 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region (190), Mykolaiv region (151), Kyiv (125), Kharkiv region (101), and Kyiv region (75).