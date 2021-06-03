ENG
No ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, June 2, and as of 07:00 on June 3, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. Ukrainian troops control the situation and adhere to the ceasefire regime," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As reported, five ceasefire violations were recorded in eastern Ukraine on June 1.

