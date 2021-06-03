Shmyhal: Saakashvili does not influence Ukrainian politics

Former President of Georgia, head of the executive committee of the National Reform Council of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili does not influence Ukrainian politics.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have good neighborly, partnership relations. I am convinced we will have such relations in the future. The Ambassador of Georgia returned to Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili had a telephone conversation. We have a mutual interest that should unite us. This is the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect of Ukraine and Georgia. I believe that our relations are a common history, large-scale prospects in the field of economic cooperation," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the Interpressnews Georgian agency, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Echo of the Caucasus.

He noted that the Ukrainian government maintained constant dialogue with Georgian politicians, members of the government team, confirmed by his working visit to Georgia.

"It is important to understand that Mikheil Saakashvili is indeed a citizen of Ukraine now, he holds one of the posts in an advisory body in Ukraine. He shares his experience of reforms and gives advice, among others, to Ukrainian teams. But he bears no relation to the government, he does not influence the policy of Ukraine and, the more so, the international policy of Ukraine," said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine has enough funds to purchase COVID-19 vaccines - Shmyhal

According to the media outlet, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Thursday that if Saakashvili interfered in the local elections this autumn, it would again be a topic of discussion with Ukrainian partners.

"The Ambassador returned to Kyiv and took up his duties. He and the delegation have already been present at the meetings. Our Ukrainian partners are well aware of our position on this topic. It is very important for us to respect each other's statehood and laws as we are strategic partners. When there is interference in the activities of another country, including violations of electoral law, of course, this is unacceptable," Zalkaliani said.

As reported, Georgia recalled its ambassador from Kyiv in May 2020 after Saakashvili had been appointed as the head of the executive committee of the National Reform Council under the President of Ukraine. Teimuraz Sharashenidze returned to Kyiv in April this year.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine makes an official visit to Georgia on June 2-4. The government delegation also consists of Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.