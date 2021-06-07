Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 may obtain international vaccination certificate

Ukrainians who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine may obtain an international vaccination certificate if required.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Such a certificate may be obtained only in paper form immediately after the second dose of vaccine is received or in any medical institution connected to the electronic health care system, in particular from a family doctor, for presentation when crossing the state border," the Ministry of Health informs.

The Ministry clarified that the international vaccination certificate for multi-dose vaccines is issued only after receiving the last dose.

In the case of obtaining a certificate not immediately after vaccination, but by contacting a doctor, the certificate is issued on the basis of vaccination data entered into the electronic health care system.

The certificate is filled in English or French, optionally also in Ukrainian, contains personal data of a patient (surname and name in Latin written as in passport for travelling abroad or according to transliteration rules), and information on vaccination (vaccine name, vaccination date, etc.)

The Ministry of Health adds that the international vaccination certificate is valid only if the vaccine is approved for emergency use by the WHO. The certificate validity is one year with the possibility of extension.

If a person has contraindications to COVID-19 vaccination, a written explanation in Ukrainian and / or English with a list of reasons for such a decision shall be provided instead of a certificate at the patient's request.

The Ministry of Health stresses that international vaccination certificates should not be confused with "immunity passports" or "COVID-19 vaccine certificates" which are currently being developed in Ukraine and abroad as these are different concepts.