President: Chornobyl should become ‘revival zone’

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated that the Chornobyl nuclear power plant area should be transformed from the exclusion zone into a "revival zone".

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On my initiative, the process of revitalization of the exclusion zone has begun and the Chornobyl zone development program for three years has already been approved. It envisages changes in infrastructure, a new concept of territorial development, domestic and international promotion of Chernobyl," Zelenskyi said at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Ecology".

He added that Chornobyl should become a powerful magnet for tourists from Ukraine and world countries, and "the exclusion zone should become a zone of revival."

As reported, in November 2020, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko stated that the tasks of the Ministry and the State Agency for Tourism Development were to develop the exclusion zone as a tourist destination and to apply for certain sites to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.