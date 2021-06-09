Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelenskyi's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll. ИНФОГРАФИКА

Some 35.7% of Ukrainians regard the intentions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out de-oligarchization in the country as a populist step in order to increase his own rating, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Socis Center for Social and Marketing Research from May 28 to June 3, 2021.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, some 20.1% of respondents believe this initiative is a sincere intention for justice, and 11.4% a step that will allow Ukraine to become successful.

Some 12.9% of respondents believe that such intentions are attempts by Zelensky and his entourage to redistribute property and become oligarchs themselves, and another 8.8% see this as an attempt to take control of the television channels owned by oligarchs.

Some 4.7% of respondents gave a different answer, while 17.9% found it difficult to answer or refused to answer.

Read more: Kyiv explains amended report on Zelenskyi-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

The CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) survey using tablets interviewed 2,000 respondents in all government-controlled regions of the country. Sampling error is about 2.4%.