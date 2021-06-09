Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will propose to the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the quarantine for the summer period while maintaining the main quarantine restrictions, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko during a government meeting on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We will invite the government to consider extending the quarantine restrictions for the summer period. We must leave the main restrictions, in particular, the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, transport, as well as keeping a distance. If the situation worsens, we will promptly respond and introduce 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' epidemiological level," he said.

Liashko added that the Ministry of Health had already developed proposals for a model of stay and activity in a "green" level of epidemic danger, which will provide more opportunities for recreation in the summer, business and travel.

"In particular, we plan to abolish the requirements for the occupancy of the halls, allow the full functioning of gyms and simplify the process of passing the borders for returning from vacations," the minister said.