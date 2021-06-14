Ukraine reports 420 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 420 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,223,978.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 420 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of June 14, 2021. In particular, 32 children and two health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 13 deaths, 3,328 recoveries and 464 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 51,692 deaths and 2,130,665 recoveries have been recorded.

Read more: Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (89), Zaporizhzhia region (44), Mykolaiv region (42), Kyiv region (30), and Ternopil region (27).