Ukraine reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,014 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,224,992.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,014 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of June 15, 2021. In particular, 43 children and 51 health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 77 deaths, 5,511 recoveries and 401 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 51,769 deaths and 2,136,176 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (243), Dnipropetrovsk region (82), Donetsk region (61), Kharkiv region (60), and Khmelnytsky region (60).