NACP Chairperson Novikov: Vitrenko’s Appointment As Naftogaz’s Board Chairperson Unlawful

Chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Novikov states that the appointment of Yurii Vitrenko as the board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is unlawful and asks the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to dismiss him.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Law of Ukraine On Preventing Corruption envisions that a person must not take part in running organizations he/she had an opportunity to influence on while his/her work for the state.

Besides, such a violation is a ground for termination of a contract between the former public servant and the organization.

Taking into consideration the aforementioned, on June 14, Novikov requested the Cabinet of Ministers to remove the violations.

As reported, on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Andrii Kobolev as the board chairperson of Naftogaz, having appointed acting energy minister Yurii Vitrenko.