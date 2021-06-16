Zelenskyi fires Kuleba from post of children’s ombudsman

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Mykola Kuleba from the post of the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, the press service of the head of state said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To dismiss Mykola Mykolayovych Kuleba from the post of the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights," the decree says.

The corresponding document No. 242/2021 was published on the website of the head of state.

