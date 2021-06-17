Ukraine reports 1,188 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 1,188 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,227,225.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,188 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of June 17, 2021. In particular, 62 children and six health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 55 deaths, 4,682 recoveries and 601 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 51,902 deaths and 2,145,660 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (251), Kharkiv region (96), Dnipropetrovsk region (78), Kyiv region (60), and Zaporizhzhia region (58).