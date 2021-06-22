Ukraine reports 296 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 296 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,230,142.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 296 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of June 22, 2021. In particular, 22 children and two health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry posted on Telegram.

According to the report, 21 deaths, 829 recoveries and 318 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine over the past day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 52,053 deaths and 2,152,969 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (87), Zaporizhzhia region (30), Chernihiv region (19), Mykaloayiv region (18), and Chernivtsi region (18).

Read more: Kyiv reports 207 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past day, 8,966 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 1,732,613 people have been vaccinated, of whom 362,847 people received two doses.