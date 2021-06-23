Occupiers violate ceasefire in JFO area nine times

Over the past day, June 22, nine ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns – outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Svitlodarsk and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the enemy Orlan-10-class and Orlan-3M-class UAVs were seen to fly, crossing the line of contact. The drones were timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

As of 07:00 on June 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded.

Read more: Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

No combat casualties were reported.

Ukrainian service members fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops.