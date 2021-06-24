Occupiers launch 22 attacks on Ukrainian troops in JFO area

Over the past day, 22 ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk) and Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and 122mm artillery systems – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers re-equipped to fire 82mm mortars – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, near Avdiivka, Russian-occupation forces arranged a provocation using a Mavic-type unmanned aerial vehicle trying to overfly the JFO positions. The provocation was stopped.

In the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was seen to fly, crossing the line of contact. The drone was timely suppressed with radio-electronic warfare equipment.

As of 07:00 on June 24, four ceasefire violations were recorded.

No combat casualties were reported.

Ukrainian service members fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops.