Zelenskyi planning to discuss security, economic issues at meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that security and economic issues will be discussed at a meeting with President of the United States Joe Biden.

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1.

"We have several sets [of issues] to discuss. In particular, it is the security bloc. I reaffirm that this is not just the issue of MAP - this is the issue of our bilateral relations, a defense memorandum between our countries. The issue of Nord Stream 2 - I consider it to be the security bloc, I unite this. The issue of Donbas. The issue of Crimea and security on the Black Sea and Azov coasts. The issue of the Ukrainian fleet," Zelenskyi said.

In addition, according to the President, the economic issues will be also raised.

"For us, the support of the IMF is very important. However, I want to shift [the talk] from politics specifically to the economy and reforms. And there are some structural beacons, and if we agree on them, then we are partners with the IMF," Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi also added that he would meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin before his travel to Washington, where he would also discuss all these pressing issues.