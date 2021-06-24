Yermak, Nuland discuss Zelenskyi's upcoming visit to United States

Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland have discussed in a phone conversation preparations for the upcoming visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrinform reports with reference to the President’s Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, Nuland assured Yermak of Washington's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the implementation of the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, in turn, informed the American partners about the implementation of reforms in Ukraine for its transformation into a transparent and competitive country and announced steps to implement Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The U.S. Under Secretary of State noted the importance of continuing ongoing reforms to strengthen Ukraine, including corporate governance and anti-corruption reforms, and assured that the United States supports these efforts.

See more: Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender. PHOTOS

As reported, Zelenskyi and Biden had a phone call on June 7, during which the U.S. leader invited his Ukrainian counterpart to visit the White House in July.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba later announced that the meeting would take place in late July.