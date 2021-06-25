ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
quarantine (1311) statistics (538) covid-19 (1452) Covid-2019 (1381)

Ukraine reports 876 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 876 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,232,790.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 876 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine as of June 25, 2021. In particular, 36 children and 32 health workers contracted COVID-19," the Health Ministry reported on Facebook.

According to the report, 53 deaths, 2,405 recoveries and 489 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 52,234 deaths and 2,160,137 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (196), Zaporizhzhia region (72), Dnipropetrovsk region (63), Kharkiv region (56), and Donetsk region (53).

