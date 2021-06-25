Ukraine, World Bank sign agreement for USD 350M – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement worth USD 350 million, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Government and the World Bank have signed an agreement worth USD 350 million. The funds will be used to develop the economy during a pandemic, provide social support to vulnerable groups, and strengthen state institutions," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he said that "we will be able to implement systemic projects for the fair development of the land market, continue to reform the gas sector, and strengthen the credit market."

The head of government thanked the World Bank specialists involved in the implementation of various projects in Ukraine and expressed confidence that a fruitful dialogue and cooperation between Ukraine and the World Bank will continue to develop.