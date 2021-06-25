Kyiv records 196 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 196 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The city has recorded 196 new patients over the past day; a 71-year old woman has died. In total, 5,186 deaths from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic," Klitschko said at a briefing.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital has reached 213,030.

Among people who have fallen ill over the past day are 109 women aged 27-80 years, 75 men aged 27-80 years, 7 girls aged between 9 months and 14 years, and 5 boys aged between 7 months and 16 years.

At the same time, 387 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 203,934 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 876 new COVID-19 cases on June 24.