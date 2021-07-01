Zelenskyi congratulates PM Trudeau and all Canadians on national holiday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and all Canadians on their national holiday - Canada Day.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi wrote about this on Twitter.

"Sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian people on Canada Day! Our countries have unique historical ties and today we are building a new quality partnership together," the president said.

He also thanked his Canadian friends and allies for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Canada Day is marked on July 1. It is the national day of Canada. A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of Canadian Confederation which occurred on July 1, 1867, with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1867 where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.