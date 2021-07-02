Twenty-six ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, 26 ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars, different grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms – outside Pobeda (27km west of Donetsk); 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and small arms – near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), the enemy used an UAV to drop VOG-17 grenades.

The occupiers also used 122mm artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars to shell civilian infrastructure and private residential sector in Avdiivka.

In Luhansk region, the enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted.

One Ukrainian serviceman received a shrapnel wound.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 7 a.m. on July 2, six ceasefire violations were recorded. No combat casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly responded to actions of the Russian-occupation troops through the OSCE SMM, using the coordination mechanism.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area is completely controlled by the Ukrainian military, the JFO Headquarters reports.