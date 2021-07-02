Ukraine reports 696 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 696 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,236,497, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 696 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 36 children and 33 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on July 1, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 33 COVID-related deaths, 439 hospitalizations and 1,197 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,236,497 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,169,584 have recovered and 52,424 have died.

Read more: Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (194), Odesa region (53), Kyiv region (50), Lviv region (49), and Donetsk region (39).

Some 705 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on June 30.