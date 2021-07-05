Ukraine reports 244 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 244 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,237,823, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 244 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including five children) were recorded in Ukraine on July 4, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 14 COVID-related deaths, 333 hospitalizations and 419recoveries were registered in Ukraine on July 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,237,823 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,171,601 have recovered and 52,484 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (101), Zhytomyr region (17), Odesa region (16), Kyiv region (15), and Vinnytsia region (11).

Some 377 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine on July 3.